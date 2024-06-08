Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 198,380 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26,735.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,380 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

