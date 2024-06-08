Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 481 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.08. 4,337,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

