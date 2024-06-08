Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $27,183.21

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,183.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00076880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00027543 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011369 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.