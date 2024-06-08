NCM Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

