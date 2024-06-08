NCM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NCM Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.75. 8,944,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,672,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

