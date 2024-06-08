NCM Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.5% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 171,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.80. 149,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,749. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

