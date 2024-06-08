NCM Capital Management LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,358,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,150,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,904.7% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 546,585 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 598,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

