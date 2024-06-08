NCM Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,003. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

