NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,712 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 279,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

