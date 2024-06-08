NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $6.68

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and $496.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.68 or 0.00009640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,561,406 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,303,626 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,562,409 with 1,083,303,626 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.83458207 USD and is down -7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $509,922,206.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

