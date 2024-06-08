Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $612.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

