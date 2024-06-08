NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

NPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $197,106.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,504,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,103,620.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 525,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,250 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

