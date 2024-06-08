NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.40

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.40 and traded as high as $13.29. NewtekOne shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 186,242 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEWT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEWT

NewtekOne Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. Analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,650.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.