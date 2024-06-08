NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Sold by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255,494 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy comprises approximately 7.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of NexGen Energy worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 6,915,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

