NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) is Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s Largest Position

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP cut its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715,590 shares during the quarter. NextDecade makes up approximately 17.2% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 3.31% of NextDecade worth $40,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 168,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 76,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,529. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

