NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NEE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,059,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

