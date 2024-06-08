NFT Market Cap Tops $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,247.64 or 1.00032184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00096946 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.