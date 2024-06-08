NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $5.97. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 363,627 shares trading hands.
The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,422 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 632,492 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 253,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 585,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
