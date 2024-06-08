NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $5.97. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 363,627 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,422 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 632,492 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 253,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 585,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $724.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

