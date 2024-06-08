Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $12.75. Nidec shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 68,724 shares traded.

Nidec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

