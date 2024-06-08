Nurix Therapeutics’ (NRIX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $770.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $119,704. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 120,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

