NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,275.00 at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,130.20.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $1,208.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $749.27. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $375.05 and a twelve month high of $1,255.87.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 16,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.06, for a total transaction of $19,988,330.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,609,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,787 shares of company stock valued at $110,690,038 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.