NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.01% of NVR worth $224,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,962,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $92.75 on Friday, hitting $7,497.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7,666.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,328.84.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.