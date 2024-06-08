NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 1.7% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in NVR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in NVR by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded down $92.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7,497.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,666.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,328.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

