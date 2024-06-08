Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 492 ($6.30). Approximately 94,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 225,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494 ($6.33).

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 478.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 472.44. The stock has a market cap of £864.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 82.79.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.70%.

Insider Activity

About Oakley Capital Investments

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £37,392 ($47,907.75). Insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.