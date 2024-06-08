Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCIGet Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 492 ($6.30). Approximately 94,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 225,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494 ($6.33).

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 478.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 472.44. The stock has a market cap of £864.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 82.79.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £37,392 ($47,907.75). Insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

