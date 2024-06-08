Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.43 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on ODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.
Oddity Tech Stock Up 20.5 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.