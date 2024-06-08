OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 2,440 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,972 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $36,237,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $24,348,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

