OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. 4,189,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,243. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.