OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

