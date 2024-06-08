OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Visa were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after purchasing an additional 596,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of V traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $278.67. 4,515,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.