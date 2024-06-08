OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Visa were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after purchasing an additional 596,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of V traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $278.67. 4,515,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.