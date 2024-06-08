OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Boeing were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. 3,374,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.88.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

