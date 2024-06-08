OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 598 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.52 and a 200 day moving average of $399.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

