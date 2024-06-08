OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 3,711 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

