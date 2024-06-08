Old West Investment Management LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Old West Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises approximately 4.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 131.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 48,127 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,313 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,992. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Read Our Latest Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.