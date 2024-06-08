Old West Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Genie Energy makes up 2.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 98,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $400.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

