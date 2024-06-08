Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) President Der Valk Eric Van Sells 1,438 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

