Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.18-3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.257-2.277 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.51 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

