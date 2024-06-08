Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Trading Down 2.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 23,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 28,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Oriental Land Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Oriental Land had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

