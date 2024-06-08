Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

