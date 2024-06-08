Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

OFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,916,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,434,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after buying an additional 1,042,253 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 636,000 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $6,740,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $6,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

