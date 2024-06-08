OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CFO Sells $4,367,987.50 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $145.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.49.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.