Ossiam Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ossiam grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,189 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $122,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 443.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,748,000 after purchasing an additional 979,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $241.85. 6,883,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

