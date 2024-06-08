Ossiam Has $33.72 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.05% of Snowflake worth $33,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

Snowflake stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.41 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

