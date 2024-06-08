Ossiam Has $49.94 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $49,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $164.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

