Ossiam Sells 1,329,921 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,921 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $80,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,260,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,270. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

