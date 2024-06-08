Ossiam Sells 4,940 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ossiam cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,764 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.17% of F5 worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of F5 by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,047 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in F5 by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,260. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $165.57. 303,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.46. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

