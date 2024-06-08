Ossiam Sells 504 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.3% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ossiam owned 0.11% of Booking worth $140,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Booking by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,813.09. 161,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,532. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,579.36 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,641.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,546.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

