Ossiam Sells 550,578 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 550,578 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 202,752 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,566,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $148,001,000 after buying an additional 2,083,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 845,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. 10,410,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,627,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.