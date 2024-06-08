Ossiam Sells 723,838 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 723,838 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.16% of Western Digital worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 406.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.98. 5,640,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,919. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

