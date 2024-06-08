Ossiam Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 23.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AutoZone by 51.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 160.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $51,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO traded up $36.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,800.70. 110,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,479. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,929.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,836.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,304.44 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

