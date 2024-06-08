Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.9 %

OVV stock opened at C$65.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$45.60 and a 52-week high of C$76.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.53 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.